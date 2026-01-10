South Carolina football lands yet another all-conference offensive line transfer

Good transfer portal news continues to roll in for Shane Beamer’s South Carolina football program.

GamecockCentral’s Wes Mitchell has confirmed that USC has added a commitment from former Ferris State offensive lineman Dayne Arnett.

The Gamecocks earned Arnett’s commitment over strong interest from Michigan State, UCLA, Colorado State, and Iowa State. A Michigan native, he had taken a visit to see the Spartans before arriving on campus at USC on Thursday. His commitment came on the heels of the trip to Columbia.

An all-conference player for the Bulldogs in 2025, Arnett has been part of three Division-II championship squads at Ferris State. He redshirted on the 2022 title team but was a starter in 2024 and 2025. In 2024, he blocked for quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, who was the starter for College Football Playoff team Ole Miss this fall.

As of the time of this writing, Arnett was a three-star and the No. 676 overall transfer portal prospect in the On3 Transfer Portal Industry Ranking. He was also No. 61 among interior offensive linemen. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.

Arnett stands 6-5 and weighs in at 305 pounds. He is also a good athlete, so much so that he was a high school EDGE player. He was also an accomplished high school wrestler in Michigan. With that, he will bring an understanding of leverage and toughness to new offensive line coach Randy Clements’ position room.

A tackle for Ferris State, Arnett has both the size and movement ability to play any spot up front. That bodes well for a South Carolina offensive line that lost seven scholarship players (and the top walk-on) to the transfer portal.

Joining Arnett on the Carolina portal commit list are four other offensive linemen. Presumed left tackle starter and transfer portal five-star Jacarrius Peak (NC State), all-ACC guard Emmanuel “Kojo” Poku (East Carolina), center Carter Miller (UCF), and guard Hank Purvis (Purdue) have all pledged their services to the Gamecocks this week.

Other transfer commitments for South Carolina include wide receivers Jayden Gibson (Oklahoma) and Nitro Tuggle (Purdue), defensive tackle Jordan Thomas (Georgia), running back Sam Dixon (Ohio State), and kicker Upton Bellenfant (Texas Tech).

Arnett’s decision came as part of a flurry of Friday portal wins for the Gamecocks, as Tuggle, Poku, and Dixon also announced their college choices in favor of USC heading into the weekend. More could be coming soon.