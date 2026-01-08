South Carolina football to get visit from all-conference lineman, per report

South Carolina football is in the mix for a number of big-time blocking talents this transfer portal cycle. On Thursday morning, news surfaced that former Ferris State tackle Dayne Arnett will take a visit to Columbia later on Thursday following the conclusion of a Michigan State visit. Arnett confirmed the news on social media, but 247Sports’ Alan Trieu was the first to report the visit.

Arnett, an all-conference player for the Bulldogs in 2025, has been part of three Division-II championship squads at Ferris State. He redshirted on the 2022 title team but was a starter in 2024 and 2025. In 2024, he blocked for quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, who is now the starter for College Football Playoff team Ole Miss.

Since entering the transfer portal, the Michigan native has earned power conference offers from Michigan State, UCLA, and Iowa State. He also holds a long list of offers from smaller schools at the FCS and Group of 5 levels. Independent UConn has offered, as well.

Arnett stands 6-5 and weighs in at 305 pounds. He is also a good athlete, so much so that he was a high school EDGE player. He was also an accomplished high school wrestler in Michigan. With that, he brings an understanding of leverage and toughness to the offensive line.

The tough-nosed blocker will have one year of eligibility remaining.

Though Arnett comes from a lower level of football, he is a three-star transfer portal prospect. He ranks as the No. 57 interior lineman in the portal this cycle.