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Where South Carolina football's transfer portal departures will play in 2026

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Kevin Miller@kevinmillerGC
6h
NCAA Football: Kentucky at South Carolina
Sep 27, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Vandrevius Jacobs (19) runs after the catch against the Kentucky Wildcats in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

The 2026 football season is under two months away, and South Carolina will start camp in less than a month. The Gamecocks will have a lot of new faces in garnet and black, and some of the offseason roster attrition came from players leaving the program via the transfer portal.

Below is a look at which 2025 players hit the portal and where they will play in 2026.

*There are several other players from the 2025 team who are not on the 2026 roster but never announced an intention to transfer*

What does this mean for the Gamecocks? Kevin Miller and fellow subscribers are discussing it now on The Insiders Forum.

Offense

QB Air Noland: Memphis Tigers

WR Vandrevius Jacobs: Miami Hurricanes

WR Brian Rowe: UCLA Bruins

WR Emazon Littlejohn: Western Michigan Broncos

TE Michael Smith: Ole Miss Rebels (initially signed with Syracuse Orange)

OL Boaz Stanley: Purdue Boilermakers

OL Tree Babalade: Nebraska Cornhuskers

OL Cason Henry: Louisville Cardinals

OL Trovon Baugh: Texas A&M Aggies

OL Ryan Brubaker: Virginia

OL Jatavius Shivers: Purdue

OL Nick Sharpe: Michigan State Spartans

OL Mac Walters: Appalachian State Mountaineers

OL Campbell Vandiver: Montana Cowboys

OL RJ Newsom: No new school announced

Questions about this story? Kevin Miller and other subscribers are discussing this on The Insiders Forum.

Defense and Special Teams

DT Zavion Hardy: Baylor Bears

DT Chase Kibble: No new school announced

DT Davonte Miles: No new school announced (dismissed from USC)

EDGE Jaylen Brown: LSU Tigers

EDGE Desmond Umeozulu: Alabama Crimson Tide

LB/EDGE Taeshawn Alston: North Carolina Central Eagles

LB Jaron Willis: Kansas Jayhawks

CB Myles Norwood: Louisville Cardinals

K/P Peyton Argent: South Alabama Jaguars

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