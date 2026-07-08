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Where South Carolina football's transfer portal departures will play in 2026
The 2026 football season is under two months away, and South Carolina will start camp in less than a month. The Gamecocks will have a lot of new faces in garnet and black, and some of the offseason roster attrition came from players leaving the program via the transfer portal.
Below is a look at which 2025 players hit the portal and where they will play in 2026.
*There are several other players from the 2025 team who are not on the 2026 roster but never announced an intention to transfer*
What does this mean for the Gamecocks? Kevin Miller and fellow subscribers are discussing it now on The Insiders Forum.
Offense
QB Air Noland: Memphis Tigers
WR Vandrevius Jacobs: Miami Hurricanes
WR Brian Rowe: UCLA Bruins
WR Emazon Littlejohn: Western Michigan Broncos
TE Michael Smith: Ole Miss Rebels (initially signed with Syracuse Orange)
OL Boaz Stanley: Purdue Boilermakers
OL Tree Babalade: Nebraska Cornhuskers
OL Cason Henry: Louisville Cardinals
OL Trovon Baugh: Texas A&M Aggies
OL Ryan Brubaker: Virginia
OL Jatavius Shivers: Purdue
OL Nick Sharpe: Michigan State Spartans
OL Mac Walters: Appalachian State Mountaineers
OL Campbell Vandiver: Montana Cowboys
OL RJ Newsom: No new school announced
Questions about this story? Kevin Miller and other subscribers are discussing this on The Insiders Forum.
Defense and Special Teams
DT Zavion Hardy: Baylor Bears
DT Chase Kibble: No new school announced
DT Davonte Miles: No new school announced (dismissed from USC)
EDGE Jaylen Brown: LSU Tigers
EDGE Desmond Umeozulu: Alabama Crimson Tide
LB/EDGE Taeshawn Alston: North Carolina Central Eagles
LB Jaron Willis: Kansas Jayhawks
CB Myles Norwood: Louisville Cardinals
K/P Peyton Argent: South Alabama Jaguars
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