Former South Carolina EDGE joining Alabama Crimson Tide via transfer portal

On Sunday, On3’s Hayes Fawcett reported that former South Carolina EDGE Desmond Umeozulu had committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide via the transfer portal.

Umeozulu entered the portal on Friday following the Gamecocks bringing in transfer pass rusher Caleb Herring from Tennessee. Umeozulu then quickly took a visit to Alabama and pledged his services to Kalen DeBoer’s team.

Before entering the transfer portal, Umeozulu had signed paperwork to return to South Carolina. Based on reporting from GamecockCentral’s Chris Clark, USC had intended to enforce that contract, though the details of that deal are unknown.

During his time in Columbia, Umeozulu spent three years as a reserve. However, 2025 was his largest role on Clayton White’s defense, as he had 19 tackles and one sack. In his three seasons, the Baltimore, Maryland native tallied just 1.5 sacks and 2.5 overall tackles for loss.

In addition to Herring, South Carolina brought in Arkansas State EDGE Drew Collins and hybrid defensive lineman Kelby Collins, who, ironically, came from Alabama.

Umeozulu will have one year of eligibility remaining in Tuscaloosa.

Fourth-year Edge rusher in 2026… has excellent length and continues to add strength… gained valuable experience in a backup role over the past three seasons… has appeared in 36 of 37 games over the past three campaigns making one start… Owns 30 career tackles with 2.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and six quarterback hurries.

2025 (Junior)

Appeared in all 12 games as an Edge rusher, including his first career start against Coastal Carolina in place of an injured Dylan Stewart… recorded 19 tackles including 2.0 tackles for loss, his first career solo sack (versus South Carolina State), and three quarterback hurries… logged a career-high four tackles in the win over SC State… notched three tackles each against Oklahoma and Coastal Carolina.

2024 (Sophomore)

Second-year Edge rusher… played in 12 of 13 games, missing only the Alabama contest… credited with a pair of tackles including a half-sack, and one quarterback hurry… the sack came in the Kentucky game… also had a stop against Akron… also saw action on special teams… Named to the CSC Academic All-District team and to the SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll.

2023 (Freshman)

Reserve EDGE rusher who saw action in all 12 games as a true freshman… credited with nine tackles and a pair of quarterback hurries… logged three stops in the win over Furman… had one stop in six other contests… Named to the SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll.

HIGH SCHOOL

EDGE rusher from C.H. Flowers High School in Springdale, Md… graduated in December 2022… played tight end and defensive end… led the Jaguars to a 13-1 record and a spot in the 4A state championship game as a senior… coached by Dameon Powell… as a junior, helped the Jaguars to an 11-2 record and a spot in the Maryland 4A state semifinals… Selected to play in the Under Armour All-America game.

PERSONAL

Desmond C. Umeozulu was born Nov. 11, 2004… is a mass communications major.