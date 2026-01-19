South Carolina adds transfer portal commitment from an old friend

On Monday, South Carolina landed a commitment from a familiar name.

Wide receiver DJ Black, a player who spent last season at UCF, has committed to the Gamecocks out of the transfer portal, Marlon Lindsey of Code Sports Group tells GamecockCentral’s Wes Mitchell.

247Sports Matt Zenitz first reported the commitment. GamecockCentral first mentioned Black as a potential addition to the class on Sunday.

If that name rings a bell for USC fans, that is because Black previously played at South Carolina. The Palmetto State native from Chapman High School walked on to the Gamecocks squad ahead of the 2022 season. Despite a strong showing in the spring game, he did not see game action that season.

Following his redshirt, he played two seasons at Limestone College. Back then, Limestone was led by Mike Furrey, the current wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator for South Carolina. In two years in Gaffney, Black tallied over 1100 yards receiving and 14 touchdowns.

Then, this fall, he pulled down 22 receptions for 273 yards and a pair of scores at UCF. Black will join his fellow Knights teammates Carter Miller, an offensive lineman, and tight end Max Drag in transferring to South Carolina from UCF.

With a long and winding journey to this point, Black will have one more year of eligibility with the Gamecocks. He was a three-star transfer this cycle, just as he was last offseason.

Listed at 6-3 and 205 pounds, Black brings a nice combination of size and speed to the USC receiver room. The Gamecocks lost three scholarship receivers this offseason in Jared Brown (graduation), Brian Rowe (transfer portal), and Vandrevius Jacobs (transfer portal).

Black marks the fourth transfer portal addition at receiver (joining Jayden Gibson from Oklahoma, Nitro Tuggle from Purdue, and Charly Mullaly from Holy Cross). Carolina is also bringing in four-star freshman Sequel Patterson. The Gamecocks return Nyck Harbor, Donovan Murph, Mazeo Bennett, Jayden Sellers, Malik Clark, Lex Cyrus, and Jordon Gidron as scholarship players at the position from last year’s team.

