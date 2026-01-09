South Carolina football adds another all-conference transfer portal offensive lineman

South Carolina football’s offensive line rebuild continues thanks to the program’s efforts in the transfer portal. On Friday, the Gamecocks picked up a commitment from former East Carolina guard Emmanuel “Kojo” Poku.

A native of nearby Charlotte, Poku walked on at ECU in 2022 out of Olympic High School. Even so, he quickly turned heads within the program. He was the scout team player of the year as a true freshman before earning a scholarship the next year. In 2024, he became a quality starter for the Pirates. By the time he was a redshirt junior in 2025, he earned all-conference honors at right guard.

Now, the 6-5, 326-pound blocker will join the South Carolina football program with a great opportunity to compete for a significant role in Columbia. He drew interest from postseason all-star showcases but elected to return to college for a final year.

Poku picked the Gamecocks over public overtures from Texas Tech, Missouri, and Clemson. He took a visit to Texas Tech earlier in the week. Poku will have one year of eligibility remaining at Carolina.

According to Pro Football Focus’ collegiate graders, Poku surrendered zero sacks in 977 overall snaps in 2025. He has also committed just eight total penalties in about 2000 career snaps. In short, he was far and away the best blocker on the interior of East Carolina’s offensive line.

Having made 26 straight starts for ECU, Poku stuck around with the Pirates for the team’s bowl win over Pittsburgh. His portal recruitment has happened relatively quickly as a result, but the Gamecocks landed their guy.

At the time of his pledge, Poku ranked as the No. 17 overall offensive tackle in the transfer portal, per the Rivals Industry Transfer Portal Ranking. He was also No. 290 nationally, regardless of position. Poku played guard in 2025 but split his time between guard and tackle in 2023 and 2024.

With seven scholarship offensive linemen (and the top walk-on) hitting the transfer portal this offseason from USC, the position has been an emphasis in the transfer portal this cycle. So far, Carolina has earned additional commitments from likely interior blockers Carter Miller (UCF) and Hank Purvis (Purdue) and the portal’s No. 1 offensive tackle in Jacarrius Peak (NC State).

Former Oklahoma receiver Jayden Gibson, former Texas Tech kicker Upton Bellenfant, former Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Thomas, and former Kentucky defensive back Quay’Sheed Scott are on the commit list, too.