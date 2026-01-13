Transfer portal tight end set to visit South Carolina

FBS football teams are in a recruiting dead period right now, which means that visits aren’t happening. That will change in just a couple of days, and South Carolina has several players scheduled to be on campus soon.

GamecockCentral’s Fisher Brewer has confirmed that one of those players will be former New Mexico State tight end Gavin Harris. On3’s Pete Nakos also reported the news, citing Harris’ agent Ian Johnson.

Harris will arrive in Columbia on Thursday. Several other USC tight end targets have committed elsewhere, making Harris’ visit an important one for the Gamecocks. However, other schools, most notably SMU and NC State, are involved, too.

Harris is looking for his fourth school, as he spent one season at Howard, one at Central Michigan, and then one at New Mexico State. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.

Rated as a three-star prospect in the On3 Transfer Portal Industry Ranking, Harris is the nation’s No. 577 overall transfer player. He is also the No. 31 tight end nationally in the portal.

Harris stands at 6-3 and weighs in at 240 pounds. He is a good receiver at the tight end position, having logged 37 catches for 531 yards in 2025. He also found the end zone one time.

The rising senior has experience playing multiple tight end spots and, according to his PFF page, is a capable blocker. He can play as an in-line tight end, in the slot, and as an H-back.

South Carolina lost two tight ends from the 2025 roster this offseason. Michael Smith, who left the team in October to preserve a redshirt, entered the transfer portal, and Jordan Dingle graduated. That leaves seniors Brady Hunt and Maurice Brown II, sophomore Mike Tyler, and incoming freshman Caden Ramsey.

The Gamecocks would like to bring in at least one transfer portal tight end (perhaps two) to supplement those scholarship numbers.

South Carolina’s transfer portal commit list includes wide receiver Jayden Gibson (Oklahoma), defensive tackle Jordan Thomas (Georgia), center Carter Miller (UCF), offensive lineman Hank Purvis (Purdue), kicker Upton Bellenfant (Texas Tech), defensive back Quay’Sheed Scott (Kentucky), offensive tackle Jacarrius Peak (NC State), offensive lineman Emmanuel “Kojo” Poku (ECU), running back Sam Dixon (Ohio State), wide receiver Nitro Tuggle (Purdue), offensive lineman Dayne Arnett (Ferris State), defensive tackle Tomiwa Durojaiye (Illinois), long snapper Emmet Rhoades (Western Carolina), offensive lineman Seth Smith (Northern Arizona), defensive lineman Kelby Collins (Alabama), EDGE Drew Collins (Arkansas State), and running back Jabree Coleman (Penn State).