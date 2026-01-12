South Carolina veteran lineman enters transfer portal

South Carolina offensive lineman Jatavius Shivers is entering the transfer portal, per a report from On3’s Pete Nakos.

Shivers’ decision makes him the eighth scholarship offensive lineman to leave the Gamecocks this offseason. Joining Shivers in the portal were seven players with starting experience: Josiah Thompson, Nick Sharpe, Trovon Baugh, Cason Henry, Tree Babalade, Rodney Newsom, and Boaz Stanley.

A rising redshirt junior, Shivers has played only sparingly during his three years on campus. All of his action has come as a reserve or on special teams. However, there were several games in which he played a significant number of snaps. The majority of his snaps came at right tackle, but he saw time at left tackle, as well.

Originally a three-star recruit in the class of 2023, Shivers will have two years of eligibility remaining at his next stop.

Though the Gamecocks have suffered significant attrition up front this offseason, new offensive line coach Randy Clements has already begun rebuilding the room.

So far through less than two weeks of the transfer portal window being opened, USC has earned commitments from six offensive linemen, as Carter Miller (UCF), Hank Purvis (Purdue), Jacarrius Peak (NC State), Emmanuel “Kojo” Poku (ECU), Dayne Arnett (Ferris State), and Seth Smith (Northern Arizona) have pledged their services to Shane Beamer’s program.

South Carolina also signed three players in the class of 2026. Four-star prospects Darius Gray and Zyon Guiles are the highest-rated interior blockers in the Rivals300, and Anthony Baxter is an intriguing in-state lineman.

The Gamecocks also return scholarship players Shed Sarratt, Damola Ajidahun, Nolan Hay, Ryan Brubaker, Markee Anderson, and Blake Franks.