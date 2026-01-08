South Carolina EDGE rusher following Sterling Lucas to LSU

South Carolina EDGE rusher Jaylen Brown entered the transfer portal on Tuesday. On Thursday, he announced his new collegiate home.

According to a report from On3’s Hayes Fawcett, Brown has committed to the LSU Tigers. The redshirt sophomore pass rusher follows former Gamecock defensive ends/outside linebackers coach Sterling Lucas to Baton Rouge.

Brown spent just one year in Columbia and did not play. Shortly after joining the Gamecocks after spending his freshman season at Missouri, the 6-5, 270-pounder suffered a knee injury in spring practice. He then never suited up for South Carolina.

When he arrived at USC, Brown was a three-star transfer portal add. He was also a three-star portal player this offseason. He was a four-star prospect coming out of James Clemens in Madison, Alabama.

Brown should have three more years of eligibility remaining at LSU.

2025 (Sophomore)

Enrolled in January after transferring from Missouri… suffered a right knee injury midway through spring drills and underwent surgery in April… sat out the entire 2025 season while rehabbing the injury.

2024 (Freshman)

Saw limited action as a true freshman Edge rusher at Missouri, playing for head coach Eliah Drinkwitz… played in five games, seeing action against Murray State, UMass, Alabama, South Carolina and Mississippi State… was on the field for 39 snaps… credited with a pair of tackles with one each against Murray State and South Carolina.

HIGH SCHOOL

Lettered four seasons at James Clemens High School in Madison, Ala… coached by Chad McGehee… recorded 62 tackles, 9.0 TFLs, and 7.0 sacks during senior season… selected The Huntsville QB Club Defensive Player of the Year and was tabbed to the Alabama 7A Region 4 first team all-region team… represented the state of Alabama in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game.

PERSONAL

Jaylen Brown was born June 22, 2006… is a sport and entertainment management major.