Talented South Carolina EDGE has entered transfer portal
On Tuesday, On3 reported that South Carolina sophomore EDGE Jaylen Brown had entered the transfer portal.
Brown spent just one year in garnet and black, and he did not see any game action due to a knee injury. He transferred to the Gamecocks following one year at Missouri. Because of his redshirt in 2025, he will have three years of eligibility remaining at his next stop.
Coming out of James Clemons High School in Madison, Alabama, Brown was a four-star prospect who joined Mizzou in the class of 2024. He was a top-200 overall transfer when he committed to the Gamecocks out of the portal last offseason.
Brown is the first South Carolina EDGE to transfer from the program this offseason. However, the Gamecocks did lose All-SEC pass rusher Bryan Thomas Jr., JT Geer, and Demon Clowney to graduation, and new defensive ends/outside linebackers coach Deion Barnes does not have a clear-cut starter opposite of Dylan Stewart at the EDGE position.
South Carolina will return Stewart, rising senior Desmond Umeozulu and redshirt freshmen Jaquavious Dodd, Anthony Addison, and Kobby Sakyi-Prah at the position. Redshirt senior George Wilson is appealing for an extra year of eligibility after his own injury in 2025. Four-star class of 2026 Dutch Fork standout Julian Walker will be a true freshman next fall.