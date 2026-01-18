South Carolina picks up transfer portal commitment at position of need from Columbia-area native

South Carolina has been extremely active in the transfer portal this January. With nearly 20 players committed, one of the only noticeable holes on the roster was depth at the tight end position. As of Sunday, the Gamecocks have now addressed that need. On Sunday, On3’s Pete Nakos reported that former UCF tight end Max Drag had committed to USC.

The Chapin, South Carolina native spent the 2025 campaign in Orlando following two seasons at Appalachian State and is more of a blocker than a receiving threat at tight end. In 230 snaps in 2025, he blocked 182 times, including 39 times on passing plays. At 6-4 and 250 pounds, he has the size to contribute in that way in Columbia, as well.

For his career, he has just four receptions for 30 yards and one touchdown, including three catches last season. However, he was a solid blocker for UCF this fall, earning better than a 70 PFF grade as a run blocker in three contests and having a yearly grade of 72.2 as a pass blocker.

Drag’s commitment makes him the second UCF Knight to commit to the Gamecocks out of the transfer portal this cycle. He joins offensive lineman Carter Miller in that regard.

Following a redshirt in 2023, Drag will have two years of eligibility remaining with South Carolina. He is also a transfer portal three-star this cycle.

Drag will join a South Carolina tight end room that has a mixture of experienced players and unproven talent. Brady Hunt returns as a likely starter, and Maurice Brown II is a fellow senior who can do a little bit of everything. Both sophomore Mike Tyler and incoming freshman Caden Ramsey are receivers more than blockers and lack experience. Drag helps bridge the gap between the vets and the youngsters.

Helping his overall fit in Shawn Elliott’s tight end room, Drag has experience moving around as a tight end. He has been an in-line tight end, a wing, and an H-back and can split out into the slot if needed.

