Former South Carolina TE Michael Smith transferring to SEC team

The transfer portal saga of former South Carolina tight end Michael Smith seems to finally be over.

Back in October, Smith left the Gamecocks to pursue a redshirt and transfer. The former four-star prospect stopped his sophomore year with four games played, meaning that he preserved a year of eligibility.

Following the transfer portal’s official opening on January 2nd, news surrounding Smith’s landing spot was odd. An initial report from CuseNation’s Michael McAllister indicated a pretty quick commitment to the Syracuse Orange. However, no further news surfaced for over a week. McAlister’s report proved to be correct, however, as it eventually came to light that Smith had signed with Syracuse.

However, earlier this week, there was talk about the former four-star tight end pursuing a return to Columbia. Ultimately, that didn’t work out, as Smith’s Syracuse signing was a difficult obstacle.

On Saturday, though, On3’s Pete Nakos reported that Smith had made a new commitment. According to the report, the former Gamecock tight end has pledged his services to the Ole Miss Rebels.

Smith was one of the highest-rated high school tight end recruits in team history, slotting in as the No. 139 overall player in the 2024 cycle. The Georgia native was 9th nationally in the On3 Industry Ranking among tight ends and held a top-100 overall ranking from another recruiting outlet. He was a consensus four-star prospect.

As a true freshman, Smith registered 10 catches for 106 yards and one touchdown in 2024. Then, in 2025, his role diminished, as he caught just two passes for 20 yards through four games this fall.

He will have three years of eligibility remaining at Ole Miss. At the time of his commitment, he was the No. 333 overall player in the On3 Transfer Portal Industry Ranking.

Michael Smith GamecocksOnline Bio

2024-25 SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll

Second-year tight end…. listed as a returning starter after making seven starts in 2024 despite not joining the team until the summer… gained a wealth of experience as a true freshman, which should serve him well in 2025… did not participate in the spring due to a shoulder injury.

2024 (Freshman)

True freshman tight end who did not join the team until the summer but quickly found his way into early playing time… saw action in 12 of 13 games making seven starts… caught 10 passes for 106 yards and a touchdown… started the season opener against Old Dominion… along with LT Josiah Thompson, became the first true freshmen to start a season opener for the Gamecocks since 2019… started three of the first four and six of the first eight games… best game came in Week 2 when he set season highs with three catches for 44 yards including a season-long 36-yard reception at Kentucky… had a 25-yard catch at Oklahoma… lone touchdown reception came late in the Missouri contest… named to the 2024-25 SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll.

HIGH SCHOOL

Tight end who graduated from Savannah (Ga.) Calvary Day School in 2024… led the Cavaliers to a 13-1 record and a spot in the Class 3A state semifinals as a senior… caught 28 passes for 638 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2023… as a junior, in 2022 caught 24 passes for 601 yards and 12 TDs… helped the Cavaliers go 11-1 and make the quarterfinals of Georgia’s AAA playoffs… was a two-way player as a sophomore in 2021… earned Region 3-A Private first-team honors as a tight end… caught 42 passes for 684 yards and nine touchdowns… helped Calvary Day post a 12-1 record while making the playoffs… also played basketball… was on the Calvary Day squad that won a regional title his sophomore season.

PERSONAL

Michael A. Smith was born Nov. 7, 2005… is a public relations major.