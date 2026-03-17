Former South Carolina defensive back lands at ACC program via transfer portal

Though the transfer portal has been closed for some time, players continue to find new homes. That’s what happened on Tuesday when a former South Carolina player found a new home at a power conference program.

According to the available online roster on gocards.com, former Gamecock defensive back Myles Norwood is now with the Louisville Cardinals. (However, his name is misspelled as “Noorwood” on the site.) Former USC offensive lineman Cason Henry also transferred to Louisville this offseason.

Norwood spent just one season in Columbia. He saw action in 10 games before being inactive in the season’s final two contests.

Before South Carolina, Norwood made stops at Ball State, New Mexico State, Iowa State, and Iowa Western Community College.

If eligible, Norwood will play his sixth season of college ball in 2026. He was a three-star transfer portal prospect, both on his way into Columbia and on his way out of town.

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Myles Norwood Bio on GamecocksOnline

2023 Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll

Defensive back who spent one season in Columbia… transferred to South Carolina in January 2025 after one season at Ball State… began his career at Iowa State… also had a stint in junior college… entered his name in the transfer portal following the 2025 season in search of his sixth school.

2025 (Redshirt Senior)

Transferred to South Carolina in January after one season at Ball State… appeared in 10 games, making starts against South Carolina State and Vanderbilt for an injured Judge Collier… did not dress for the final two contests of the season… credited with 19 tackles including 15 solo stops… recorded a season-high four tackles on three occasions – SC State, Vanderbilt and Kentucky… also had three stops against Virginia Tech and Missouri.

2024 (Redshirt Junior)

Transferred to New Mexico State in February, then later transferred to Ball State in May… played cornerback, appeared in all 12 games for the Cardinals making seven starts… credited with 38 tackles including 2.0 tackles for loss, one fumble recovery and a team-leading 10 pass breakups… had a career-high six tackles and two PBUs against the Pete Lembo-led Buffalo Bulls… added five tackles and two breakups at Central Michigan… credited with four tackles in five other games… recovered a fumble against Northern Illinois… the Cardinals posted a 3-9 record.

2023 (Redshirt Sophomore)

Second-year member of the Iowa State squad… did not see any game action… earned a spot on the Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll in both the the spring and fall of 2023.

2022 (Redshirt Freshman)

Saw action in one game, appearing in Iowa State’s win over West Virginia.

2021 (Freshman)

Participated in track & field at Iowa Western Community College.

HIGH SCHOOL

Prepped at Trinity Catholic High School in the St. Louis area, graduating in 2020… was a four-year letterwinner, playing both defensive back and quarterback… first-team all-conference as a senior… captained both the football and track teams as a senior, after helping both teams to state championships as a sophomore… was all-state as a sophomore and senior in track, ranking nationally in the long jump, triple jump and decathlon… won the triple jump (46-8) at the Missouri track and field state championships and finished fourth in the long jump (22-10) in 2021.

PERSONAL

Myles Norwood was born June 2, 2003… is a services management major who graduated in December 2025.