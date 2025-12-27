South Carolina veteran defensive back hitting transfer portal

South Carolina senior defensive back Myles Norwood plans to enter the transfer portal, per a report from On3’s Hayes Fawcett.

Norwood played in 10 contests for the Gamecocks this fall and picked up a pair of starts in a secondary that dealt with injuries all season. He registered 19 tackles and played 242 overall snaps on defense. The veteran corner was then inactive for USC’s final two games of the season against Coastal Carolina and Clemson.

Despite playing five years of college ball at Iowa Western, Iowa State, Ball State, and South Carolina, Norwood is a candidate for a sixth year of eligibility.

Before enrolling at South Carolina, Norwood was a three-star transfer portal corner from Ball State. That mirrored the three-star rating next to his name following his previous two transfers, as well. Just over a year ago, on December 26th, 2024, Norwood committed to the Gamecocks over the Kentucky Wildcats.

Norwood is now the 11th scholarship player to announce his transfer intentions. He joins tight end Michael Smith (who left the team midseason and then redshirted), quarterback Air Noland, wide receiver Brian Rowe, offensive linemen Nick Sharpe, Trovon Baugh, Tree Babalade, and Cason Henry, defensive lineman Zavion Hardy, and linebackers Jaron Willis and Taeshawn Alston.

The transfer portal will open officially on January 2nd.