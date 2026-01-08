South Carolina native, SEC transfer signs with Gamecocks

Quay’Sheed Scott is coming home. Following two seasons at Kentucky, the South Carolina native has committed to the Gamecocks out of the transfer portal. The commitment to his home-state team comes after a visit on Tuesday.

Originally a four-star prospect in the 2024 cycle, Scott committed to Kentucky but nearly flipped to South Carolina late. He stuck with the Wildcats back then, but two years later, he will be in garnet and black after all.

Scott, listed as a cornerback by the recruiting industry and simply as a “defensive back” in his Kentucky bio, has experience playing all over the secondary. He was a reserve and special teams contributor as a true freshman but became a key starter in 2025. He earned most of his snaps at nickel, but Scott also saw some playing time at safety.

During his sophomore campaign, Scott totaled 39 tackles, four passes defended, and an interception against Florida. He returned that pick for 55 yards and nearly scored.

Scott is a cousin of former USC standouts and NFL players TJ Sanders, Cam Smith, and Xavier Legette. He will have two more years of eligibility at Carolina.

Scott’s decision to go with the Gamecocks happened quickly after his portal entry. It was so quick, in fact, that he hadn’t yet earned a rating from the On3 Transfer Portal Ranking. Regardless, Scott is a big pickup for a South Carolina secondary that lost three starters to graduation or the NFL in safety DQ Smith, corner Brandon Cisse (NFL Draft), and nickel Jalon Kilgore (NFL Draft). Reserves Myles Norwood (transfer portal) and Buddy Mack (graduation) have also moved on from Columbia.

Barring any additional offseason roster attrition, Scott will join a secondary room that has Vicari Swain and Judge Collier returning as likely starters at corner and Peyton Williams as an experienced safety. Redshirt senior Gerald Kilgore, juniors David Bucey and Zahbari Sandy, sophomores Jalewis Solomon, Kelvin Hunter, Jaquel Holman, Damarcus Leach, and Kendall Daniels, and redshirt freshman Chris Hatfield return as scholarship players for defensive backs coach/co-defensive coordinator Torrian Gray.

Four-star safety J’Zavien Currence, four-star cornerback Kosci Barnes, and three-star versatile defensive back KJ Johnson signed with the Gamecocks in the class of 2026.

Scott is joined on the USC transfer portal commitment list by former Oklahoma wide receiver Jayden Gibson, former Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Thomas, former UCF offensive lineman Carter Miller, former Purdue offensive lineman Hank Purvis, and former Texas Tech kicker Upton Bellenfant.