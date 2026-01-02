Where South Carolina football's outgoing players sit in transfer portal rankings on eve of official window opening

The transfer portal opens on Friday, January 2nd. However, players all around the country have already signaled publicly their intention to leave their current teams. For South Carolina, 14 scholarship players are on that list.

Tight end Michael Smith left the team in October to preserve a redshirt and transfer. Since the end of the regular season, offensive linemen Trovon Baugh, Nick Sharpe, Cason Henry, Tree Babalade, Rodney Newsom, and Boaz Stanley, quarterback Air Noland, defensive lineman Zavion Hardy, wide receivers Brian Rowe and Vandrevius Jacobs, linebackers Jaron Willis and Taeshawn Alston, and cornerback Myles Norwood have all announced their plans to transfer from the program.

Walk-on kicker/punter Peyton Argent, walk-on receiver Emazon Littlejohn, walk-on offensive lineman Mac Walters, and walk-on defensive lineman Chase Kibble announced their transfer intentions, as well.

According to On3’s latest transfer portal player industry rankings (as of Thursday evening, AKA the eve of the transfer portal window opening), four of those players are among the top 300 national transfers available. 12 have earned a spot in On3’s top 800 so far.

The rankings have shifted tremendously this week. However, with the Jacobs news happening on Thursday night, the On3 Transfer Portal Ranking had not updated to include him. He will certainly be in the next rankings update.

South Carolina Transfer Portal Resources:

Smith is highest in both the On3 transfer portal ranking and the industry ranking. The 6-6 tight end ranks as the No. 176 overall transfer and No. 13 tight end, according to the industry ranking. The only four-star Gamecock transfer is On3’s 219th-best transfer prospect and 12th tight end. He is also one of four Gamecocks to pop up on 247Sports’ top transfers list, slotting in at No. 112. During his stint with South Carolina, Smith registered 12 receptions for 126 yards and one touchdown. He has three years of eligibility remaining.

Next up is the freshman receiver, Rowe. The Charlotte native is No. 188 currently and No. 33 among wide receivers, per the industry ranking. On3’s transfer portal player ranking slots him in at No. 245 overall and No. 40 among receivers. He also shows up in 247Sports’ top transfer rankings, coming in at No. 123. Rowe showed promising flashes as a freshman this fall, and he possesses elite athleticism. Still, he only posted 19 receptions for 149 yards and a touchdown. He will have three years left to play collegiately but has a redshirt available to him.

At No. 250 overall, Henry is the On3 Industry Ranking’s No. 15 offensive tackle. The rising redshirt senior ranks No. 26 among all tackles in the On3 transfer portal player rankings. He is the highest-rated former Gamecock in the rankings from 247Sports, at No. 111. Henry has battled injuries a lot in his career, including in 2025. Before he got hurt this fall, he was playing his best ball. Pending a medical redshirt, he will have one or two years remaining at his next stop.

Babalade is the industry ranking’s No. 252 player and No. 16 offensive tackle. The On3 portal rankings consider him the No. 24 tackle, as well. He is another outgoing Gamecock in 247Sports’ rankings, positioned at No. 114. Babalade was an on-again, off-again starter for South Carolina but showed some intriguing tools that will be worth monitoring at his new school. He has two years left of collegiate eligibility.

Jacobs does not yet have a transfer portal player ranking.

Newsom (488), Stanley (533), Noland (582), Sharpe (627), Hardy (628), Willis (665), Baugh (711), Norwood (797), and Walters (1041) rank a bit lower in the On3 transfer portal hierarchy. Each of them is listed as a three-star transfer. As of the time of this writing, Alston and the three remaining walk-ons are not among the top 1386 transfers in the On3 Industry Ranking. Alston, though, is a three-star transfer (ranked 741st), according to 247Sports.