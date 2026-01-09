South Carolina transfer portal commitment earns bump to five-star rating

On Thursday, South Carolina football landed a commitment from elite transfer portal offensive tackle Jacarrius Peak. The big man filled a massive position of need for the Gamecocks, and he instantly became the highest-rated incoming transfer in the USC portal class.

On Friday, Peak earned a bump in that rating. Now, according to the On3 Transfer Portal Ranking, the big left tackle is a five-star transfer. He is the No. 3 overall transfer and remains the No. 1 offensive tackle changing schools this offseason. Peak is the only offensive lineman in On3’s current top 19. Coming out of high school, he was a four-star prospect.

Peak chose the Gamecocks over interest from virtually every team in need of offensive line help in the country. Specifically, heavy interest came in from Alabama, Ole Miss, and Texas A&M, among others.

Following his signing, Peak projects to be the starting left tackle in garnet and black next fall. He will be one of multiple new starters up front for Carolina, as new offensive line coach Randy Clements remakes his position room. He will have one year of eligibility remaining with the Gamecocks.

It’s easy to see why the Valdosta, Georgia native is ranked so highly.

Standing at 6-4 and weighing in at just under 300 pounds, Peak is light on his feet. However, he has some power to his lower half, and he has plus-length, giving him an added tool to help keep pass rushers at bay. Peak helped quarterback CJ Bailey throw for 3000 yards and score 31 total touchdowns for NC State in 2025. He can move defenders in the run game, too, as evidenced by Wolfpack running back Hollywood Smothers rushing for nearly six yards per carry and 939 yards this season. The NC State offense ran for 27 overall rushing touchdowns, with plenty of them running behind their big left tackle.

Per the team at Pro Football Focus, Peak has allowed just 42 total quarterback pressures in over 1200 pass blocking snaps during his college career. He posted an 83.7 grade as a pass blocker this season.

Joining Peak so far on the South Carolina transfer portal commit list are wide receiver Jayden Gibson (Oklahoma), defensive tackle Jordan Thomas (Georgia), center Carter Miller (UCF), offensive lineman Hank Purvis (Purdue), kicker Upton Bellenfant (Texas Tech), and defensive back Quay’Sheed Scott (Kentucky).

The Gamecocks also remain in the mix for a long list of additional transfers.