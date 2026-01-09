South Carolina adds transfer portal running back commitment from Ohio State

For the ninth time this transfer portal cycle, South Carolina football has landed a commitment. This time, the pledge comes from former Ohio State running back Sam Williams-Dixon, according to a report from On3’s Hayes Fawcett.

The former class of 2024 three-star prospect will join the Gamecocks following two seasons with the Buckeyes. He redshirted as a true freshman and will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Listed at 5-11 and 206 pounds, Dixon saw limited action in a loaded Ohio State backfield the past two years. He totaled just 10 carries but averaged 6.2 yards per attempt. He also found the end zone one time this season. His top performance came with 40 yards against Western Michigan in 2024.

An Ohio native, Dixon was a three-star recruit in the ’24 cycle. He holds the same designation now as a transfer portal prospect. At the time of this writing, he ranks as the No. 115 running back in the portal.

South Carolina Transfer Portal Resources:

Dixon entered the portal for the first time following the 2024 season. However, he returned to Ohio State. This time, though, the Pickerington North High School product made a commitment to the Gamecocks over quiet interest from several programs.

Coming out of high school, some in the recruiting industry considered Dixon an athlete because of his ability to play both running back and wide receiver. As a full-time ballcarrier in college, he has good speed and hands that make him a threat out of the backfield.

The running back position was one that South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer mentioned this offseason as a need in the transfer portal. The Gamecocks return just three scholarship players at the position in Matthew Fuller, Jawarn Howell, and Isaiah Augustave, and they have no incoming freshmen running back.

The addition of Dixon brings depth and competition to a room that needed both. Fuller, Howell, and Augustave have experience, but three running backs are not enough in the SEC. Dixon also might have the best potential as a pass-catcher out of the group.

The South Carolina transfer portal commitment list includes pledges from wide receiver Jayden Gibson (Oklahoma), defensive tackle Jordan Thomas (Georgia), center Carter Miller (UCF), offensive lineman Hank Purvis (Purdue), kicker Upton Bellenfant (Texas Tech), defensive back Quay’Sheed Scott (Kentucky), offensive tackle Jacarrius Peak (NC State), and offensive lineman Emmanuel “Kojo” Poku.

The Gamecocks remain in the mix for several other transfer portal talents, as well.