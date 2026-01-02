South Carolina receiver Vandrevius Jacobs to enter transfer portal

The transfer portal will open on Friday, January 2nd, but with just hours before the official transfer window’s opening, a big piece of the South Carolina offense revealed his intention to leave the program.

According to a report from On3’s Pete Nakos, starting wide receiver Vandrevius Jacobs will be hitting the transfer portal.

The redshirt sophomore turned in a strong year for the Gamecocks, totaling 548 receiving yards and four touchdowns. Jacobs cracked the 100-yard receiving mark three times on the season, including against the rival Clemson Tigers.

Jacobs is the second USC wide receiver to announce transfer intentions, joining true freshman Brian Rowe.

Following a redshirt at Florida State in 2023 and two seasons with the Gamecocks, Jacobs will have two years of eligibility remaining at his next stop.

With Jacobs heading out of Columbia, South Carolina’s scholarship receivers for the 2026 season (at the time of this writing) include rising senior Nyck Harbor, rising junior Mazeo Bennett, rising sophomores Donovan Murph and Jayden Sellers, redshirt freshmen Malik Clark, Jordon Gidron, and Lex Cyrus, and true freshman Sequel Patterson.

Harbor is the only player left in the receiver room with at least 400 career yards. However, Sellers showed flashes of explosion in 2025, and the other six players are former four-star prospects.

The Gamecocks were expected to be interested in taking a look around the transfer portal for a receiver this offseason. With Rowe and Jacobs no longer expected to be with the team, wide receivers coach Mike Furrey is much more likely to bring in an additional pass catcher.