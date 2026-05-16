South Carolina lands commitment from big transfer portal offensive lineman

South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer said earlier this offseason that the Gamecocks would keep their transfer portal options open this spring. That has proven to be true.

Last month, USC added transfer portal kicker Malik Orsan to supplement the special teams position battles and add multi-year depth.

On Saturday, another portaler with multiple years of eligibility remaining landed with the Gamecocks.

Following a visit to Columbia that began on Thursday, former Stetson offensive lineman Vincent Chen committed to South Carolina. He will join the team this summer.

Chen’s decision to transfer to Carolina will make him the team’s 13th new offensive lineman of the offseason. To go with three high school signees and a junior college addition, Chen will be the ninth transfer portal blocker to join new offensive line coach Randy Clements’ room.

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Making his ascent to the SEC more impressive, Chen is still relatively new to football. He never played the sport until his upperclassman years at DeLand High School in Florida. Previously a basketball player, track athlete, and weightlifter, he adapted to the gridiron quickly.

As a player, Chen is a 6-8, 328-pound tackle. He saw action in 18 games across two seasons at Stetson, first winning a starting job as a true freshman in 2024. Chen was the Hatters’ primary starting left tackle in 2025.

On film, Chen shows off a strong base and heavy hands that allow him to stone pass rushers. He also has the size to make an impact as a run blocker.

Because he has played just two years, Chen has multiple seasons of college eligibility left. He adds real depth to a position room that will graduate at least seven offensive linemen after the 2026 season.