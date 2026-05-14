South Carolina hosting transfer portal offensive lineman Thursday

South Carolina is hosting a massive transfer portal offensive lineman today.

According to a report from On3’s Pete Nakos, former Stetson offensive lineman Vincent Chen, a 6-8, 238-pound tackle, will be on campus on Thursday.

Chen arrives in Columbia after recent visits to Vanderbilt and Auburn. North Carolina and Virginia have been involved, too.

Chen entered the transfer portal in January after two years at the FCS level at Stetson. His portal recruitment has picked up this spring.

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With the Hatters, Chen played in 18 overall games across two seasons. That included 15 starts. Chen first earned the starting gig as a true freshman in 2024 and was the primary starter at the position last fall.

A product of DeLand High School in Florida, Chen was late to find his way to the football field. He didn’t play the sport until he was an upperclassman but spent time competing as a weight lifter and as a basketball player.

Chen has taken to football well, developing into a solid starting left tackle at Stetson. On film, he shows off a strong base and heavy hands that allow him to stone pass rushers. Plus, of particular interest to South Carolina fans, his tape shows him picking up his assignment on twists up front, something that was a difficulty for the Gamecocks the past couple of seasons.

Because he has played just two years, Chen has multiple seasons of college eligibility left. He adds real depth to a position room that will graduate at least seven offensive linemen after the 2026 season.