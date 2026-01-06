Former South Carolina defensive lineman finds new home via transfer portal

Former South Carolina defensive lineman Zavion Hardy spent just one season with the Gamecocks. Despite committing to USC on two separate occasions, Hardy’s time in Columbia ended without much time on the field. He was one of the first players off the 2025 roster to announce transfer portal intentions last month.

On Monday night, he revealed a commitment to his college home. Hardy pledged his services to the South Florida Bulls and new head coach Brian Hartline.

Hardy’s one season in Columbia included game action in just one contest. The 6-5, 290-pound defensive tackle did not register any stats against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers. Because of the redshirt year, he will have at least two years of eligibility remaining. He could have more, though, pending the NCAA’s future handling of former junior college athletes.

Hardy was a four-star high school recruit in the 2023 cycle when he committed to the Gamecocks the first time. However, he spent two years at East Mississippi Community College and signed with South Carolina as a four-star junior college prospect in the class of 2025.

The lone junior college recruit in the December 2024 signing class… spent one season in Columbia… went into the transfer portal following the season.

2025 (Junior)

Enrolled at South Carolina in January and went through spring drills… worked with the scout team in the fall… saw brief action in one game, appearing against Coastal Carolina…did not record any statistics.

2024 (Sophomore)

Spent his second season at East Mississippi C.C. in Scooba, Miss… played for head coach Buddy Stephens… earned first-team All-MACCC honors after helping the Lions to a 5-4 record.

2023 (Freshman)

Totaled 24 tackles including 3.5 sacks in 12 games as a freshman for the Lions… squad posted a 10-3 record, won the Mississippi Association of Community College Conference (MACCC) and reached the NJCAA Division I Football Championship Game.

HIGH SCHOOL

Graduated from Howard High School in Macon, Ga. in 2023… was a two-way player for Macon’s Tattnall Square Academy as a junior in 2021, working primarily on the defensive line but also saw time at tight end… totaled 56 tackles and seven sacks, earning All-Region 1A-Private honors… also played basketball.

PERSONAL

Zavion Hardy was born Nov. 29, 2004… is a services management major.