How South Carolina football products performed during the UFL season

The UFL Championship Game is on Saturday, as the DC Defenders and Louisville Kings will square off for the title. No South Carolina football products are on either roster, meaning that the Gamecocks’ portion of the UFL season is over.

So, how did former USC standouts perform this season in the spring football league?

At the start of the year, five players and two coaches from the UFL had played their college ball at South Carolina.

Gilber Edmond, who did not finish the year on a roster, was with the Houston Gamblers. Taylor Stallworth played this season with the St. Louis Battlehawks. O’Donnell Forture, Cam Smith, and Zaquandre White were with the Columbus Aviators. Former Gamecock star Captain Munnerlyn was the Aviators’ defensive coordinator. Former reserve wide receiver/holder and assistant coach Scott Spurrier was the tight ends coach and special teams coordinator for the Dallas Renegades.

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For the Aviators, White handled kick return duties and also led the team with four rushing touchdowns. He posted 371 yards from scrimmage in nine games as part of the league’s best rushing attack. On defense, Fortune and Smith teamed up in the secondary, combining for 24 overall tackles and six pass breakups. Fortune also intercepted a pass for Munnerlyn’s unit. Munnerlyn coordinated the league’s second-best overall defense (in terms of yardage), thanks to an elite pass defense.

Stallworth registered 14 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks for the Battlehawks. He saw action in nine games and was a starter.

Spurrier’s Renegade tight ends combined for 31 catches for 421 yards and three touchdowns. The special teams coordinator fielded solid return groups but bad coverage units. The punting game was good, but the field goal kicking was abysmal.