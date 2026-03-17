Former South Carolina standouts on spring football league rosters

At the end of this month, the UFL season will begin. The spring football league schedule officially starts on Saturday, March 28th, and five former South Carolina football standouts are on United Football League rosters.

According to the official roster releases from the league’s eight teams, the Columbus Aviators are home to three former Gamecocks, the Houston Gamblers have signed one, and the St. Louis Battlehawks also have one former USC player on the roster. All five will be in their first season with their UFL teams.

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The Columbus Aviators have a pair of former South Carolina cornerbacks on this year’s team. O’Donnell Fortune and Cam Smith will play for Columbus after short-lived stints in the NFL. They will be coached by another Gamecock cornerback, as Captain Munnerlyn is the team’s defensive coordinator. Running back Zaquandre White is in his first year with the organization, as well.

Two-time South Carolina EDGE Gilber Edmond, who spent a year at Florida State between his two runs with the Gamecocks, will play the 2026 season with the Houston Gamblers. He previously signed with the Indoor Football League’s Orlando Pirates before getting his UFL deal.

Taylor Stallworth, a defensive tackle who spent seven years in the NFL before moving to spring football, will be with the St. Louis Battlehawks.

Though not a player, former Gamecock wide receiver/holder and assistant coach Scott Spurrier—son of former head coach Steve Spurrier—is the tight ends coach and special teams coordinator for the Dallas Renegades.

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Fortune spent five years at South Carolina from 2020-2024. He finished his career as a multi-year starter and earned some All-SEC recognition as a senior. He went undrafted in the 2025 NFL Draft but spent a brief time with the New York Giants.

A multi-time All-SEC cornerback for the Gamecocks, Smith was a lockdown corner. He played in garnet and black from 2019-2022 and heard his name called in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

White transferred to USC after two years at Florida State and one at Iowa Western Community College. He played two years, including a strong redshirt senior campaign in 2021. After going undrafted in 2022, he briefly played for the Miami Dolphins before joining several USFL/UFL teams.

Edmond signed with the Gamecocks in 2020 and also played for South Carolina in 2021, 2022, and 2024, with the 2023 campaign at Florida State. He bounced between the starting lineup and playing as a reserve. Following an uneventful 2025 NFL Draft, he spent a short time with the Los Angeles Chargers.

The oldest former Gamecock in the UFL, Stallworth played for both Steve Spurrier and Will Muschamp from 2014 to 2017. He then started a pair of games in the NFL over seven seasons with eight teams. He joined the UFL last year.

Munnerlyn was an All-SEC corner for South Carolina and jumped to the NFL after three years in garnet and black. He played for 11 years with the Carolina Panthers, Minnesota Vikings, and Buffalo Bills after earning selection in the 2009 NFL Draft. He got into coaching after his retirement.

Spurrier is the only UFL name to both play and coach at South Carolina. He played for his father as a reserve wideout and holder and coached under the elder Spurrier and Will Muschamp. Before the leagues merged, he won an XFL title in 2023 as an assistant with the Arlington Renegades.