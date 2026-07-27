South Carolina's Williams-Brice Stadium included in USA Today's top 25 stadium rankings

With college football just over a month away and preseason camp about to begin, the final stages of “list season” and “talking season” are taking place. When USA Today writers published their offseason rankings for the top 25 stadiums in the sport, South Carolina’s home venue made the cut.

Williams-Brice Stadium slotted in at the back of the list at No. 25.

Blake Toppmeyer, Paul Myerberg, Jordan Mendoza, and Kevin Skiver combined to write the USA Today story, with 10 total writers contributing to the rankings.

The group didn’t utilize one set of criteria to formulate their rankings. Instead, they somewhat combined “the visual element,” “traditions,” and “the difficulty of experience for opponents.”

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Below is what Toppmeyer, Myerberg, Mendoza, and Skiver had to say about Willy-B:

“Long one of college football’s most underrated venues, Williams-Brice is getting overdue respect the past few years. Never mind that South Carolina isn’t a blue blood or that they copied the hedges look of Georgia. When ‘Sandstorm’ plays and those white towels wave, or when the crowd turns up the decibels on third down, you know you’re at a special place that packs a punch.”

Ironically, the authors labeled Williams-Brice as an underrated venue while underrating the venue.

Gamecock fans have generated the third-loudest moment in college football history, at 133.6 decibels. That means that 22 of the teams ahead of the Gamecocks in the rankings have never matched the maximum noise level in Williams-Brice.

South Carolina’s No. 25 spot is 10th in the SEC, trailing LSU, Texas A&M, Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, Auburn, Oklahoma, and Texas. It is also behind the rival Clemson Tigers.

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Below is the entire top 25 stadium ranking from USA Today: