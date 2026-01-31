South Carolina and Virginia Tech cancel home-and-home football series

South Carolina and Virginia Tech opened the 2025 football season with a neutral-site contest in Atlanta, a 24-11 win for the Gamecocks. The two teams had also set a home-and-home series for the 2034 and 2035 seasons. It now appears that the series will not happen after all.

As has been expected for some time, the recent shifts in the SEC and ACC to nine-game conference schedules caused a cancellation of the series. VTScoop’s Doug Bowman shared a copy of a letter sent from South Carolina AD Jeremiah Donati to Virginia Tech AD Whit Babcock.

Dated December 17, 2025, the letter confirmed a mutual agreement to drop the series. The Gamecocks and Hokies canceled both games, and neither team will owe any buyout money to the other.

The Virginia Tech announcement comes as the second high-profile non-conference cancellation for South Carolina football. The Gamecocks and Miami Hurricanes also mutually agreed to cancel a 2026-2027 home-and-home matchup. Miami would have traveled to Columbia this coming fall, while Carolina would have gone to Coral Gables in 2027.

As things stand, thanks to the SEC’s new nine-game conference standard, USC will play 10 power conference opponents each year. Florida, Georgia, and Kentucky will be “permanent opponents,” while six other SEC teams will rotate on the Carolina schedule. As always, the rival Clemson Tigers will hold the final spot on the schedule.

For the 2026 season, the first under the new format, South Carolina will play Kent State, Towson, and Clemson in non-conference play. The Gamecocks will take on SEC opponents Mississippi State, Alabama, Kentucky, Florida, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Arkansas, and Georgia.

Future matchups against the North Carolina Tar Heels and NC State Wolfpack (scheduled from 2028-2031) could also be in jeopardy.