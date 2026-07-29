USA Today ranks top 10 players to play collegiately in South Carolina

Recently, USA Today has been ranking the top 10 players to play college sports in each of the 50 states, as part of a celebration of the United States of America’s 250th anniversary as a country earlier this summer. When ranking the top 10 from the Palmetto State, all 10 came from the state’s most prestigious schools. However, it would please South Carolina Gamecocks fans to know that their favorite school came out ahead of the rival Clemson Tigers.

According to writer Zac Al-Khateeb, six of the best athletes to play in this state came from the University of South Carolina.

The full top 10 can be seen below:

George Rogers, South Carolina football Deshaun Watson, Clemson football CJ Spiller, Clemson football A’ja Wilson, South Carolina women’s basketball Sterling Sharpe, South Carolina football Banks McFadden Clemson football and Clemson basketball Aliyah Boston, South Carolina women’s basketball Christian Wilkins, Clemson football Kip Bouknight, South Carolina baseball Connor Shaw, South Carolina football

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Labeling these players as “the 10 most dominant collegiate athletes in South Carolina state history,” USA Today picked three athletes from South Carolina football, two who played women’s basketball in garnet and black, and one who was a member of the South Carolina baseball team.

Rogers, the only Heisman Trophy-winner to play in the state, was an easy choice for the list. He was a two-time All-American and went on to a great professional career in which he led the NFL in rushing yards and then rushing touchdowns and earned a spot in the New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame. He also won Super Bowl XXII with the Washington Redskins.

Sterling Sharpe is the only other Gamecock football player to have his jersey retired during his collegiate career. He went on to become a Pro Football Hall of Famer after being one of the best receivers in the world in the late-80s and early-90s.

Rogers and Sharpe were joined on the USA Today list by Connor Shaw, the all-time leader in quarterback wins at USC. Shaw was great at South Carolina and saved his best for last. As a senior, he logged over 3000 overall yards of offense, 31 touchdowns, and just one interception.

South Carolina women’s basketball legends A’ja Wilson and Aliyah Boston are the two greatest players ever to play for the Gamecocks. Both Wilson and Boston won National Player of the Year honors at Carolina. They also have gone on to become WNBA All-Stars every year of their professional careers.

Wilson is the best player in the world, a four-time MVP, and a three-time champion. She has a real argument as the GOAT of women’s basketball and is still in her prime.

Boston added two Defensive Player of the Year honors to go with her National Player of the Year award. She went on to be the WNBA’s Rookie of the Year and a consistent elite player as a pro.

Kip Bouknight is the lone representative from South Carolina baseball. Having won the Golden Spikes Award as the country’s top player in 2000, he owns several Gamecock records, both of the single-season and career varieties.