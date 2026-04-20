South Carolina football alum to return to Columbia as WWE United States Champion

After a thrilling victory at Wrestlemania, Trick Williams is WWE’s United States Champion. The former South Carolina football player, known then as Matrick Belton, defeated Sami Zayn on Sunday night to earn the belt.

Barring something unforeseen, he will return to Columbia next month as a champion. On Friday, May 15, SmackDown will be in the Palmetto State’s capital city for a live show at Colonial Life Arena.

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Over the past several years, Williams has become one of the most popular young wrestlers in WWE.

Before earning his way onto the main roster at WWE SmackDown, Williams had previously won the WWE NXT Championship (twice), the NXT North American Championship, and the TNA World Championship.

Williams, a native of Columbia, has been with WWE since 2021. He signed a developmental contract with the organization after brief stints in multiple professional football leagues. That included a short time with the Philadelphia Eagles organization. He joined the full-time SmackDown roster in 2025.

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During his South Carolina football career, Williams–then only known as Belton–worked his way up from FCS transfer walk-on to Gamecock contributor. Following a pre-transfer portal NCAA-mandated transfer redshirt season, he was the team’s Most Outstanding Offensive Walk-On for the 2015 spring.

The strong offseason led to him playing in all 12 games of the 2015 season. That came with five starts, 11 catches, and 121 yards receiving. He had a smaller role as a senior after missing part of the offseason. Still, he played a lot on special teams for USC that year.

A former standout at WJ Keenan High School in Columbia, Williams began his college career at Hampton University in Virginia. He played two seasons for the Pirates before transferring home to join the Gamecocks. He played for both Steve Spurrier and Will Muschamp at Carolina.