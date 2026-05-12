South Carolina football's all-time record against 2026 opponents

As usual, the 2026 version of the South Carolina football team plays a tough schedule. However, the metrics list this year’s slate as a slightly-less-than-ridiculous gauntlet, and the Gamecocks get a nice ramp-up with contests against Kent State and Towson to open the season.

In total, Shane Beamer’s team will play one FCS opponent, one from the Group of 5, and 10 from power conferences, including nine in SEC play plus the annual rivalry contest against Clemson.

You can see the entire schedule below.

Saturday, September 5: Kent State Golden Flashes

Saturday, September 12: Towson Tigers

Saturday, September 19: Mississippi State Bulldogs (Family Weekend)

Saturday, September 26: @ Alabama Crimson Tide

Saturday, October 3: Kentucky Wildcats

Saturday, October 10: @ Florida Gators

BYE

Saturday, October 24: Tennessee Volunteers

Saturday, October 31: @ Oklahoma Sooners

Saturday, November 7: Texas A&M Aggies (Homecoming)

Saturday, November 14: @ Arkansas Razorbacks

Saturday, November 21: Georgia Bulldogs (Senior Day/Night)

Saturday, November 28: @ Clemson Tigers

Let’s take a look at South Carolina football’s all-time overall records against each team on the 2026 schedule.

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SEC Play

Mississippi State

Mississippi State and South Carolina used to play much more frequently. However, Shane Beamer will get just his second crack at the Bulldogs, and the 2026 contest will be just the second in 11 years. In the history of the matchup, the Gamecocks hold a 10-7 advantage and have won eight of the last nine in the series.

Alabama

South Carolina and Alabama have played pretty evenly this millennium, as the series is 5-3 (in favor of the Crimson Tide) since 2001, with the last two matchups coming down to the final possession. Alabama vacated one of those wins, pushing the official tally to 4-3. In total, though, ‘Bama leads the series in more lopsided fashion, 15-4. Two vacated wins take the tally officially to 13-4.

Kentucky

South Carolina once dominated Kentucky, but the Wildcats won seven of eight from 2014-2021. Thanks to a four-game winning streak, the Gamecocks have flipped the series and lead the all-time count 22-14-1. A vacated UK win moves the count to 22-13-1 by official standards. Shane Beamer’s team has won four in a row in the series.

Florida

Outside of a 5-5 record for Steve Spurrier against his alma mater, South Carolina has not fared well against the Florida Gators. Other than the Head Ball Coach, USC is 26-5-3 overall against UF. The Gamecocks-Gators series is 31-10-3 all-time, and Spurrier went 15-5 in the game on both sides of the conference rivalry.

Tennessee

Tennessee once dominated South Carolina, but the series has been dead even since 2010. Shane Beamer’s Gamecocks are 1-2 against the Vols, but the one win was the 63-38 mollywhopping that took place in 2022. In the history of this showdown, UT leads, 27-11-2.

Oklahoma

The 2024 matchup between South Carolina and Oklahoma was the first. The dominant 35-9 Gamecock win put the program up 1-0 in the series. Oklahoma evened things up with a closer-than-the-score game in Columbia in 2025. Now, with two virtual blowouts, the series is tied, 1-1.

Texas A&M

Despite being cross-divisional rivals upon Texas A&M’s SEC entrance, South Carolina has only won the Bonham Trophy twice. However, those victories have come in the past four years. Overall, the Aggies lead the series, 10-2. Last year’s Gamecock loss was the worst blown lead in SEC history.



Arkansas

Arkansas was once a cross-divisional rival for South Carolina, as the two teams joined the SEC together in 2022. Arkansas leads a relatively close series, 14-10. Shane Beamer is 0-1 against the Hogs, but the Gamecocks had won three in a row before that 2022 loss.

Georgia

South Carolina’s most common SEC opponent over the years has been the Georgia Bulldogs. The border rivals played long before the Gamecocks joined the same conference. UGA holds a 55-19-2 all-time advantage, and they have won eight of the last nine.

Non-Conference Games

Kent State

South Carolina and Kent State have only played once on the gridiron, a 77-14 drubbing at Williams-Brice Stadium. That is a modern-era record. The Steve Taneyhill-led squad had the type of performance Gamecock fans hope to see again in the season opener.

Towson

Though Carolina and Towson have played in other sports, the two programs have never matched up in football. The Gamecocks have not lost to a team from Maryland since the 1984 defeat against Navy when USC ranked No. 2 in the country and had a clear shot at a national title berth.

Clemson

South Carolina has beaten Clemson twice in a row on the road, but the series still favors the Tigers, 74-44-4. Things have been closer since World War II, as Clemson led the series 26-11-1 after the first 38 games. USC has only ever won three games in a row in Memorial Stadium one time, from 1992 until 1996.