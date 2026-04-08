South Carolina forward Hayden Assemian returning for next season

South Carolina is bringing back another piece to its roster.

Forward Hayden Assemian told GamecockCentral that he plans to return for next season, giving the Gamecocks another developing option in the frontcourt.

Assemian appeared in 23 games during his freshman season, making four starts. He averaged 2.5 points and 2.4 rebounds in just over 10 minutes per game while shooting an efficient 69 percent from the field.

Listed at 6-foot-6 and around 230 pounds, Assemian has shown flashes in limited opportunities, including a breakout performance earlier in the season where he finished with 13 points, five rebounds, and two blocks in a win.

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Before arriving in Columbia, Assemian was one of the top in-state prospects. He played at Powdersville High School, where he helped lead the program to a state championship while averaging over 15 points, 8 rebounds, and nearly 3 blocks per game.

He later spent time at Moravian Prep and competed with YNG Dreamerz in Overtime Elite, where he averaged 8.7 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game while helping the team win a championship.

Assemian now joins Grant Polk, who also told GamecockCentral he plans to return, along with Eli Sparkman.

Sparkman, a former walk-on who was put on scholarship last year, told GamecockCentral he has a remaining year of eligibility after spending time abroad away from the team.

Guard Cam Scott redshirted this season but has not announced his future plans.

With Assemian returning, South Carolina continues to build continuity within its roster as it works through the offseason and transfer portal cycle.

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