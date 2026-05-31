South Carolina freshman pitcher to enter transfer portal
South Carolina freshman left-handed pitcher Patrick Dudley is entering the transfer portal, he announced via his X (formerly Twitter) account.
Dudley is the fourth member of the 2026 team to enter the portal, joining right-hander Josh Gunther, third baseman Dawson Harman, and left-hander Alex Valentin, who announced his decision on Saturday. Dudley will have three years of eligibility remaining.
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Dudley committed to South Carolina after being ranked the No. 2 left-handed pitcher and No. 8 overall recruit in the state of Virginia by Perfect Game. He had a career 1.80 ERA in 193 innings at Atlantic Shores Christian High School in Chesapeake, Va.
With the Gamecocks, Dudley threw to a 2.45 ERA in just 7.1 innings pitched across 5 appearances. In South Carolina’s 9-8 loss to Queens in February, Dudley threw 2.2 no-hit innings while striking out three.
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The transfer portal will officially be open from June 1 to June 30 for all players to enter.
Patrick Dudley’s bio from GamecocksOnline
HIGH SCHOOL
- Attended Atlantic Shores Christian High School in Chesapeake, Va., where he was a four-time all-state selection for the Seahawks
- Conference Player of the Year (2024, ’25)
- All-Conference (2022, ’23, ’24, ’25)
- All-Tidewater (2023, ’24, ’25)
- Had a 1.80 ERA and 303 strikeouts in 193 innings in his career at Atlantic Shores Christian
- Held opponents to a .131 batting average in his high school career
- Ranked the No. 2 left-handed pitcher and No. 8 overall player in the state of Virginia in the class of 2025 by Perfect Game
- Perfect Game All-Atlantic Region first team (2025)
- Perfect Game Underclass All-Atlantic Region first team (2024)
- Perfect Game Underclass All-Atlantic Region second team (2023)
- Perfect Game Underclass All-Atlantic Region honorable mention (2022)
- Ranked the No. 4 overall player and No. 1 left-handed pitcher in the state of Virginia by Prep Baseball Report
- Perfect Game Tournament All-American (2022)
- Participated in the Team USA U-18 training camp in 2024
PERSONAL
- Born on September 8, 2006
- Son of Michael and Patty Dudley
- Major is sport and entertainment management
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