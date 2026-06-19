South Carolina men's basketball completes roster with announcement of three more newcomers

South Carolina men’s basketball has put the finishing touches on its roster for the 2026-27 season with the additions of three new players on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Jonathan Givony of DraftExpress reported that international pro Mathias Alessanco would be joining the Gamecocks. The move is now official.

“Mathias is a very talented young prospect that plays with tremendous poise and pace for a player of his age. He has outstanding basketball instincts and has shown the ability to create offense in a variety of ways,” head coach Lamont Paris said. “Mathias is the type of player that will generally have some advantage in most of his matchups. While his knee injury was unfortunate, I believe Mathias is equipped with the determination, commitment and discipline required to take full advantage of this next year. He will learn our system, improve his basketball skills and fine tune his body in a way that there is little doubt he will come out on the other side stronger in every facet of the game.”

Alessanco, a 6-foot-9, 18-year-old Brazilian power forward, has played for Real Betis Baloncesto B of the Tercera FEB, part of a Spanish basketball league, since 2023. He’s also a member of the Brazil national team.

Alessanco tore his ACL in May and will redshirt as a freshman at South Carolina.

Alessanco played in 18 regular-season games (16 starts) for RWE in Overtime Elite last season, helping the team to the second round of the playoffs after averaging 8.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.0 blocks per game. He shot 47.9 percent from the floor and 36.4 percent from behind the arc.

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Nasir Hines, a 6-foot-10 forward, will transfer in from Palm Beach State College, where he averaged 2.1 points per game on 58 percent shooting in 31 games last season. He averaged three minutes per game coming off the bench.

Hines was notably a high school teammate of incoming freshman Marcus Johnson at Garfield Heights. Johnson, the younger cousin of former Gamecock guard Meechie Johnson, was a two-time Ohio Gatorade Player of the Year and the 2025 Ohio Mr. Basketball winner.

Ford Wilder, a 6-foot-4 guard from Wilson High School in Florence, S.C., will be the other newcomer joining the Gamecocks. He scored over 1,300 points, averaging 23.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.8 steals, 1.5 assists and 1.0 blocks as a senior this past season.

South Carolina will begin its summer offseason program on Monday, which will culminate with a pair of exhibition games at the Baha Mar Summer League from Aug. 7-11.