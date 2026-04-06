South Carolina post Christ Essandoko to enter transfer portal

South Carolina men’s basketball forward Christ Essandoko will enter the transfer portal after one season in Columbia, GamecockCentral’s Wes Mitchell has confirmed.

247Sports’ Travis Branham first reported the news on Monday afternoon. The transfer portal officially opens on Tuesday.

Essandoko has one year of eligibility remaining.

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The redshirt junior from Paris, France began his career at St. Joseph’s (PA), where he averaged 8.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game in 21.1 minutes. In his redshirt sophomore season at Providence, he averaged 4.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 0.8 assists in 14.9 minutes per game.

In his lone season at South Carolina, Essandoko played 21 games for the Gamecocks, starting in four. In 7.4 minutes per night, the big man averaged 2.0 points per game and 1.6 rebounds. Essandoko shot 31.8% from the field and 37.5% from three in 16 attempts.

Essandoko’s season-high of 8 points came against ACC opponents in both Clemson and Virginia Tech. His biggest scoring output in conference play was 6 points in the Gamecocks’ 95-48 loss to Florida in February.

Essandoko did not play in South Carolina’s SEC Tournament defeat to Oklahoma.

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