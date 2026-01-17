South Carolina adds transfer portal QB

Bowling Green transfer quarterback Lucian Anderson III has committed to South Carolina following a visit to the school, he posted on social media Friday night.

A 6-foot-3, 200-pound Athens, Ga. native, Anderson appeared in five games this season, starting two, and completed 26 of 41 passes for two touchdowns with three interceptions.

South Carolina Transfer Portal Resources:

As a redshirt freshman in 2024, Anderson appeared in eight of BGSU’s games, completing 5 of 12 passes with a touchdown and a pick.

The former Clarke Central High School standout has two years of eligibility remaining.

A three-star prospect, Anderson is the No. 127 QB in the transfer portal.

Anderson’s father played football at Georgia.

Anderson joins a room that features scholarship QBs LaNorris Sellers, Cutter Woods, and Landon Duckworth.