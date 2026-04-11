South Carolina announces awards as spring concludes
South Carolina concluded its 2026 spring football practice on Saturday with its 15th on-field workout of the spring.
While there was no spring game this year due to heavy construction at Williams-Brice Stadium, the Gamecocks still announced their Spring Awards on Saturday, which normally takes place at halftime of the game.
In place of the game, Carolina is holding its Garnet & Black Springfest on Saturday, featuring a concert with Gamecock superfan Darius Rucker and Lauren Alaina.
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“Love where we are right now. We’ve made a lot of progress, no question,” Shane Beamer said on Tuesday. “I believe we’re further along right now than we were last year at this time. But a lot to get done here over these next three days, our next three practices, and then as we go into the summertime, summer workouts, summer school, preseason camp, a lot of work to do before the season, but I like the track we’re on right now.
“And then again, disappointed, there’s no spring game this weekend, but going to be a great time on Saturday with the Spring Fest block party, with the musical artists are going to be here, not just Darius and Lauren Alaina on Saturday night in CLA with all the different artists that are going to be performing outside with our student athletes.”
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South Carolina 2026 Spring Awards
President’s Outstanding Student-Athlete Award: David Bucey
Harold White GPA Award:
- Offense: Neil Salvage III
- Defense: Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy
- Special Teams: Kyler Farrow
Most Improved:
- Offense: Mike Tyler
- Defense; Anthony Addison
- Special Teams: A.J. Holloway
Gamecock Toughness Award:
- Offense: Carter Miller and Nitro Tuggle
- Defense: Caleb Herring
South Carolina Spirit Award:
- Offense: Landon Duckworth
- Defense: Kelby Collins
Newcomer of the Spring:
- Offense: D.J. Black and Emmanuel Kojo Poku
- Defense: Noah Clark and Tomiwa Durojaiye
- Special Teams: Kennan Britt
Jim Carlen Special Teams Player of the Spring: Justin Okoronkwo
Rex Enright Defensive Player of the Spring: Peyton Williams
Joe Morrison Offensive Player of the Spring: Matt Fuller