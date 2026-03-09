South Carolina announces Pro Day participants
South Carolina’s annual NFL Pro Day is set for next Tuesday (March 17), and on Monday, the program announced the 16 former Gamecocks who will participate this year.
The pro day comes after four former South Carolina players — defensive backs Jalon Kilgore and Brandon Cisse, defensive tackle Nick Barrett, and running back Rahsul Faison — were invited to, and participated in, the NFL Combine.
Despite being the second-heaviest safety to run at the combine, Kilgore ran the fifth-fastest 40-yard dash. The 4.40 time was seventh-best among all defenders. It was also the best among all defensive players who weighed at least 210 pounds.
Only six defensive players broad jumped farther than Kilgore’s 10-10.
One of them was Cisse, who threw down a 10-11 broad and 41-inch vertical.
Cisse did not run the 40-yard dash but is expected to run at pro day.
The event will begin in the Long Family Football Operations facility’s weight room at 8 am and be conducted in the following order: Height/Weight, Wingspan, Arm, Hand, Vertical Jump, and Bench Press.
The testing will then continue in the Jerri and Steve Spurrier Indoor Practice Facility at approximately 9 am with the Broad Jump, 40-yard dash, Short Shuttle, and 3-Cone drill.
Following the testing, individual position drills will be conducted on the field.
The event is closed to the general public.
Pro Day participants
RB Oscar Adaway III
DL Nick Barrett
WR Jared Brown
LB Colin Bryant
DB Brandon Cisse
EDGE Demon Clowney
TE Jordan Dingle
RB Bradley Dunn
RB Rahsul Faison
EDGE Jatius Geer
DL Monkell Goodwine
DB Jalon Kilgore
LB Ronnie Porter
WR Eriq Rice
DB DQ Smith
EDGE Bryan Thomas Jr.