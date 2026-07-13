South Carolina commit Jayden Broadie moves up to four-star status

When Raleigh (N.C.) Rolesville class of 2027 EDGE Jayden Broadie committed to South Carolina last week, he had three stars by his name, but he’s added another in Rivals’ latest round of updates to the Rivals300.

After being rated an 89, the highest three-star designation, Broadie has moved up to a 90 in the Rivals rankings, making him a four-star prospect.

He is now considered the No. 23 EDGE and No. 257 overall prospect in the class, according to Rivals.

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With his move up in those rankings, Broadie is also now a four-star in the Rivals Industry Ranking, which is an average of the rankings from the three major recruiting media sites.

The Industry Ranking considers him the No. 375 overall prospect and No. 36 EDGE in the class.

A talented pass-rusher, Broadie collected 97 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, 6 sacks, 22 pressures, 3 pass breakups, and a pair of forced fumbles as a junior last season.

While that surely gained the attention of the South Carolina staff, it was his performance at the Gamecocks’ OL/DL camp last month that earned him an offer from Deion Barnes and the Gamecocks.

Broadie would commit to the program shortly after over finalists Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, Missouri, Georgia, Auburn, and Tennessee.

“They made me feel like a priority,” Broadie told Rivals’ Chad Simmons. “Coach Barnes was very invested in me. He told me I would have an opportunity to compete and play early. He made me feel like I could come in and make a difference on the defense.”