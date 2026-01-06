South Carolina adds SEC transfer commitment on the defensive line

Georgia transfer defensive tackle Jordan Thomas has committed to South Carolina following a two-day trip to the school, GamecockCentral has learned.

The former Ramsey (N.J.) Don Bosco Prep four-star standout was a target for the Gamecocks out of high school. Now, the 6-foot-5, 315-pounder will suit up in the Garnet and Black.

He has three years of eligibility remaining.

Thomas is currently ranked the No. 26 DL and No. 357 overall prospect in the transfer portal, according to the On3 Industry Ranking.

Thomas also visited Kentucky.

Thomas has spent two seasons in Athens, redshirting in Year 1 and then appearing in five games this past season. He had a pair of tackles, one solo and a tackle for loss against Austin Peay and broke up one pass against Kentucky.

Thomas is South Carolina’s second transfer portal pledge, joining Oklahoma wide receiver Jayden Gibson, who committed to the Gamecocks on Sunday.

Prior to enrolling at Georgia, Thomas was ranked as a four-star prospect and the No. 133 overall player in the 2024 class, according to the On3 Consensus. He was the No. 12-ranked DL in his class and the No. 1 overall player from the state of New Jersey, hailing from Don Bosco Prep.