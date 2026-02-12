South Carolina football defender no longer on team

South Carolina redshirt senior defensive tackle Davonte Miles is no longer on the football team, a school spokesman tells GamecockCentral.

Miles was arrested on Tuesday afternoon, according to a news release from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, after officers conducted a traffic stop on Miles’ vehicle “for an improper display of the vehicle tag and window tint violation.” During the stop, however, officers smelled marijuana and conducted a search of the car.

Officers seized “20 individual bags of green plant material consistent with marijuana” and a firearm during the search. According to the police report, law enforcement seized the firearm “due to its proximity to narcotics.”

Officers transported Miles to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center where he is awaiting a bond hearing. For the time being, Miles’ only charge is Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana (First Offense).

A 22 year old redshirt senior, Miles joined the South Carolina football program last offseason. As a transfer portal addition from Bowling Green, he saw action in 11 contests.

Miles logged six tackles, one tackle for loss, and an additional half sack. For most of the season, he was the fifth defensive tackle in the rotation behind Nick Barrett, Monkell Goodwine, Gabe Brownlow-Dindy, and Troy PIkes. He registered multiple tackles against both Kentucky and Clemson in 2025.

With Barrett and Goodwine graduated, Miles figured to compete for a bigger role with the defense in 2026. As of the time of this writing, there has been no official USC update regarding his status.

The Gamecocks also suspended Miles for one game last season for an unspecified “violation of team standards.” He missed the Oklahoma game as one of three total players suspended for what head coach Shane Beamer called a “selfish decision.” It is worth noting that Miles returned to action following his suspension, and the Oklahoma game was the only one he missed all season.

GamecockCentral’s Kevin Miller heavily contributed to this report.