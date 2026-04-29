Dylan Stewart, Jacarrius Peak 'ahead of schedule' in injury recovery

South Carolina star EDGE rusher Dylan Stewart and top transfer offensive lineman Jacarrius Peak both missed all of the spring while recovering from injuries, but head coach Shane Beamer said Tuesday in Spartanburg that both are “ahead of schedule” in their recoveries.

“Nothing new on Dylan, best thing for him is rest, and that’s what he’s doing,” Beamer said Tuesday. “Our guys, yesterday was the last day of class in Columbia, so they’re getting ready to start up exams this week. And then they get a little bit of a break, but most of those guys are planning on, those two guys in particular, plan on being around Columbia most of May. I want them to be able to get home for a little bit.

“But as far as recovery-wise, they’re ahead of schedule, both feel great. And timeframe is still the same as far as we head into the season.”

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Stewart played through a back injury that disrupted his production for most of the second half of the Gamecocks’ season in 2025.

Beamer defended his star in December, saying that the future top NFL Draft pick played through pain when many would have just shut it down for the rest of the year.

While there was some hope that Stewart might be able to do some work this spring, Beamer announced in late March that the best course of action for the rising junior was to shut him down completely while he heals.

A unanimous Freshman All-American, Freshman All-SEC selection, and a finalist for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award in 2024 and a second-team All-SEC performer in 2025, Stewart owns 22.5 tackles for loss and 11.0 sacks among his 56 career tackles with a dozen quarterback hurries in 24 games, including 22 as a starter.

Peak joined the program in January as the top offensive line transfer in the country and is expected to immediately slide into the left tackle position. He injured his knee playing basketball during a team event in February.

Both are expected to be back full-go for the 2026 season.