South Carolina kicks off major official visit weekend with commitment

South Carolina’s first major official visit of the recruiting cycle couldn’t be starting much better.

After landing three new commitments earlier in the week, the Gamecocks kicked off the weekend with a pledge from Brentwood (Tenn.) Brentwood Academy class of 2027 three-star tight end Judah Lancaster.

Lancaster chose the Gamecocks over the rest of a top six that included Auburn, UCLA, Vanderbilt, Arizona, and Missouri. Georgia and Alabama were also among the schools that offered.

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Lancaster, who is among 11 prospects taking official visits to the school this weekend, is being recruited to Carolina by tight ends coach and running game coordinator Shawn Elliott.

The 6-foot-4, 240-pounder is ranked the No. 32 tight end in his class in the Rivals Industry Ranking, an average of the three major recruiting sites. He’s also considered the No. 636 overall prospect in his class.

Lancaster is the sixth commitment in the Gamecocks’ 2027 class, joining Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances Academy four-star S Jernard Albright, Waxahachie (Texas) three-star QB Jerry Meyer III, Prospect (Texas) three-star IOL Will Endicott, Fayetteville (N.C.) Seventy-First High four-star DL John Archer, and Kennesaw (Ga.) Harrison three-star WR D.J. Huggins.

Endicott, Archer, and Huggins all committed this week.