South Carolina left tackle Josiah Thompson to enter transfer portal
South Carolina starting left tackle Josiah Thompson will enter the transfer portal, he announced on social media Saturday morning.
A Dillon, S.C. native who started each of the last two seasons at left tackle for the Gamecocks, Thompson will play his final two years of eligibility elsewhere as a complete rebuild of the Carolina o-line continues.
Top 10
- 1Live
🚨 Portal Headquarters
South Carolina hub
- 2
RB visitor
TCU back to visit
- 3
Portal opens
Key info
- 4Trending
LSU transfer OL
Eyeing visit
- 5New
Beamer intros Barnes
Head coach speaks
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
South Carolina Transfer Portal Resources:
- South Carolina Portal Headquarters (The latest news in one place!)
- Portal Tracker (Commits and Exits)
- Target watchlist (coming soon)
- Get portal news notifications with the App
- On3 Transfer Portal Rankings
- Limited time offer: Join GC for 50% off
Thompson is the seventh scholarship offensive lineman who plans to enter the portal, joining Nick Sharpe, Trovon Baugh, Cason Henry, Tree Babalade, R.J. Newsom, and Boaz Stanley.
The former Dillon High School standout was ranked a four-star prospect and the No. 36 overall prospect in the 2024 class, according to the On3 Industry Ranking, a weighted average of the four major recruiting media sites at the time.
On3 ranked him a five-star prospect and the No. 1 offensive tackle in the country.