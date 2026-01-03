South Carolina left tackle Josiah Thompson to enter transfer portal

South Carolina starting left tackle Josiah Thompson will enter the transfer portal, he announced on social media Saturday morning.

A Dillon, S.C. native who started each of the last two seasons at left tackle for the Gamecocks, Thompson will play his final two years of eligibility elsewhere as a complete rebuild of the Carolina o-line continues.

South Carolina Transfer Portal Resources:

Thompson is the seventh scholarship offensive lineman who plans to enter the portal, joining Nick Sharpe, Trovon Baugh, Cason Henry, Tree Babalade, R.J. Newsom, and Boaz Stanley.

The former Dillon High School standout was ranked a four-star prospect and the No. 36 overall prospect in the 2024 class, according to the On3 Industry Ranking, a weighted average of the four major recruiting media sites at the time.

On3 ranked him a five-star prospect and the No. 1 offensive tackle in the country.