South Carolina lands sixth-year OL from portal

South Carolina football has added another piece to the transfer portal class on offensive line as North Arizona’s Seth Smith has committed to the Gamecocks.

The 6-foot-6, 285-pounder has spent five seasons at the FCS level, starting his career at NAU back in 2021.

He started 26 straight games at left tackle for the Lumberjacks during the past two seasons.

Smith did not see action during the 2023 season. In 2022, he appeared in six games, making his collegiate debut on Sept. 24 against Idaho. He did not play during the 2021 season.

Out of Chandler High School in Arizona, Smith was a three-year letterwinner at one of the state’s premier programs. He was named All-6A Premier Region Second Team as a senior and helped lead Chandler to an undefeated season and an AIA Open Division Championship, defeating rival Hamilton in the title game. Chandler also captured the Open Division championship during the 2019 season and won the 6A state title in 2018.

Smith, who also took an official visit to Northwestern after entering the transfer portal, was in Columbia this week for a visit.

He joins a portal class on the offensive line at South Carolina that also includes Jaccarius Peak (NC State), Emmanuel Poku (East Carolina), Carter Miller (UCF), Hank Purvis (Purdue), and Dayne Arnett (Ferris State).