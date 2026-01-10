South Carolina offers Palmetto State native JUCO QB Malachi Marshall

No. 1-ranked JUCO quarterback Malachi Marshall landed an offer from South Carolina on Friday, giving the former Rock Hill (S.C.) South Pointe standout an opportunity to come home if he wants it.

Marshall was originally planning to visit South Carolina next week, but was in Columbia on Friday when head coach Shane Beamer and offensive coordinator Kendal Briles delivered the offer.

“It was a great day,” Marshall told GamecockCentral. “Loved the entire staff and they treated me with the utmost respect and hospitality.”

A former three-star prospect, Marshall hails from Rock Hill, as he played at South Pointe High School, which has produced many South Carolina players over the years. Jadeveon Clowney and Stephon Gilmore are the most noteworthy Gamecocks to come from South Pointe, while 2026 signees J’Zavien Currence and Anthony Baxter, who played for the Stallions, joined the team this week.

Marshall didn’t have any major offers in his high school recruitment. He ended up at Stony Brook for his freshman season in 2024, where he appeared in six games and completed 49.1 percent of his passes for 814 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.

After that season, he decided to go down the JUCO route and attended Iowa Western Community College in 2025. In 13 games, he completed 63 percent of his passes for 2,750 yards with 33 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He averaged 211.5 passing yards per game.

Marshall led all JUCO quarterbacks in passing touchdowns and passing efficiency. He was ranked second in passing yards. He earned First Team All-American and NJCAA Offensive Player of the Year honors.

South Carolina only has three scholarship quarterbacks on its roster at the moment. Luke Doty, who served as the Gamecocks’ backup in 2025, is out of eligibility. Air Noland re-entered the transfer portal and will look for a new home next season.

LaNorris Sellers will return for his third season as the starter under center, while Cutter Woods is the only other scholarship quarterback coming back. 2026 signee and four-star prospect Landon Duckworth joined the team this week.

GamecockCentral’s Jack Veltri contributed to this article.