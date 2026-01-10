South Carolina offers Palmetto State native JUCO QB Malachi Marshall
No. 1-ranked JUCO quarterback Malachi Marshall landed an offer from South Carolina on Friday, giving the former Rock Hill (S.C.) South Pointe standout an opportunity to come home if he wants it.
Marshall was originally planning to visit South Carolina next week, but was in Columbia on Friday when head coach Shane Beamer and offensive coordinator Kendal Briles delivered the offer.
“It was a great day,” Marshall told GamecockCentral. “Loved the entire staff and they treated me with the utmost respect and hospitality.”
South Carolina Transfer Portal Resources:
- South Carolina Portal Headquarters (The latest news in one place!)
- Portal Tracker (Commits and Exits)
- Target watchlist (coming soon)
- Get portal news notifications with the App
- On3 Transfer Portal Rankings
- Limited time offer: Join GC for 50% off
A former three-star prospect, Marshall hails from Rock Hill, as he played at South Pointe High School, which has produced many South Carolina players over the years. Jadeveon Clowney and Stephon Gilmore are the most noteworthy Gamecocks to come from South Pointe, while 2026 signees J’Zavien Currence and Anthony Baxter, who played for the Stallions, joined the team this week.
Marshall didn’t have any major offers in his high school recruitment. He ended up at Stony Brook for his freshman season in 2024, where he appeared in six games and completed 49.1 percent of his passes for 814 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.
Top 10
- 1Breaking
OSU RB commits!
Second commit of the day
- 2Hot
Another OL commit!
All-conference lineman!
- 3Live
🚨 Portal Headquarters
South Carolina hub
- 4Hot
Jacarrius Peak
No. 1 OT commits!
- 5Trending
Quay'Sheed Scott
Palmetto State native commits!
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
After that season, he decided to go down the JUCO route and attended Iowa Western Community College in 2025. In 13 games, he completed 63 percent of his passes for 2,750 yards with 33 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He averaged 211.5 passing yards per game.
Marshall led all JUCO quarterbacks in passing touchdowns and passing efficiency. He was ranked second in passing yards. He earned First Team All-American and NJCAA Offensive Player of the Year honors.
South Carolina only has three scholarship quarterbacks on its roster at the moment. Luke Doty, who served as the Gamecocks’ backup in 2025, is out of eligibility. Air Noland re-entered the transfer portal and will look for a new home next season.
LaNorris Sellers will return for his third season as the starter under center, while Cutter Woods is the only other scholarship quarterback coming back. 2026 signee and four-star prospect Landon Duckworth joined the team this week.
GamecockCentral’s Jack Veltri contributed to this article.