South Carolina promotes Torrian Gray to co-defensive coordinator

South Carolina is promoting defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator Torrian Gray to co-defensive coordinator, GamecockCentral has learned.

The promotion was made official during a board of trustees meeting on Friday afternoon.

In addition to receiving the co-defensive coordinator title, Gray’s contract was amended to include a raise to a salary of $1 million for the two years remaining on the deal. The buyout Gray would owe to the university if he were to leave was also increased.

Gray would owe the school $2 million if he left between now and next July. That number decreases to $500,000 between July and the end of 2026. He would owe the university $300,000 if he left at any point in 2027.

South Carolina’s board on Friday also approved a two-year contract for new defensive ends/outside linebackers coach Deion Barnes. The Gamecocks had previously announced the hire, but Friday’s meeting formalized the deal.

Barnes will receive $675,000 in the first year and $775,000 in the second year of the contract.

Gray will enter his sixth season in Columbia in 2026. He was named the Gamecocks’ defensive backs coach on Jan. 15, 2021. He was given the additional duties of Defensive Passing Game Coordinator in January 2025 before his latest promotion.

Gray has coached the secondary for 26 years, including 22 at the collegiate level and four in the NFL, according to his South Carolina bio.

He has developed a number of NFL defensive backs, including Brandon Flowers, Kam Chancellor, Kyle Fuller and Kendall Fuller at Virginia Tech; Teez Tabor, Marcus Maye, Quincy Wilson, Duke Dawson and C.J. Henderson at Florida and Cam Smith, Darius Rush and Nick Emmanwori at South Carolina.

Two of his 2025 proteges, Brandon Cisse and Jalon Kilgore, elected to forgo their final season to take their talents to the next level.

Barnes, 32, has spent the past three seasons as the defensive line coach on James Franklin’s staff at Penn State after working with the Nittany Lions for three years as a graduate assistant tutoring the defensive line.

During his six seasons working with the PSU defensive line, Barnes has mentored 21 All-Big Ten selections, including five first-team picks, along with a first-team, a second-team and a third-team All-American.

Since 2020, Barnes’ first year with the program, Penn State has led the nation in most defensive ends selected in the NFL Draft with seven.



