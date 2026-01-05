South Carolina adds first transfer portal pledge

South Carolina has its first transfer portal pledge in the cycle in Oklahoma transfer portal wide receiver Jayden Gibson, who announced his pledge via On3’s Hayes Fawcett on Sunday night.

The commitment comes hours after Gibson wrapped up a visit to the school.

Interestingly enough, South Carolina was one of the schools to offer him coming out of high school. His primary recruiter at the time was former wide receivers coach Justin Stepp.

Gibson, a 6-foot-5, 186-pound receiver from Apopka, Florida, spent two seasons at Oklahoma from 2022-23. He caught 15 passes for 387 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 25.8 yards per catch.

Gibson hasn’t played in a game for the Sooners since Dec. 28, 2023. Part of that was due to him missing the entire 2024 campaign with an injury. Then, in mid-October of this year, OU head coach Brent Venables announced that Gibson was no longer with the team.

Since Gibson played in nine games in 2022 and 13 games in 2023, he should have two years of eligibility remaining.

He was a former four-star prospect coming out of high school and was ranked as the No. 57 recruit in the country by Rivals and No. 188 by On3. Rivals had him listed as the No. 10 receiver in the country and the No. 10 player in the state of Florida.

Gibson was originally committed to Florida before flipping to Oklahoma. He picked the Sooners over schools such as Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Miami (FL), and others.

GamecockCentral’s Jack Veltri contributed to this article.