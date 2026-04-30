South Carolina lands major Blue Chip defensive tackle target

South Carolina landed one of its top overall targets Wednesday evening when Fayetteville (N.C.) Seventy-First High class of 2027 four-star DL John Archer announced his commitment to the program.

Led by his recruiter of record Travian Robertson, South Carolina had quietly worked itself into a strong position with the 6-foot-6, 300-pounder.

He had set official visits to the Gamecocks, NC State, Auburn, and Florida, but instead went ahead and chose South Carolina over those programs.

Archer’s last visit to Columbia came earlier this month when he took an unofficial on April 9. Archer will be back in town for his official visit on June 19.

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A consensus four-star prospect across all three major services, Archer is ranked the No. 145 overall prospect and No. 15 defensive tackle in his class, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, an average of the three services.

247Sports is highest on Archer, ranking him the No. 98 overall prospect and No. 10 defensive tackle in the 2027 class.

Archer is the fourth commitment in the Gamecocks’ 2027 class, joining Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances Academy four-star S Jernard Albright, Waxahachie (Texas) three-star QB Jerry Meyer III, and Prospect (Texas) three-star IOL Will Endicott. Endicott committed earlier this week.