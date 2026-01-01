South Carolina adding former NFL executive to personnel office

Shane Beamer is set to hire Rex Hogan to add to South Carolina football’s recruiting and personnel department, GamecockCentral.com has learned.

As of now, Hogan’s job title has not been confirmed. He is expected to play a key role going forward in helping the Gamecocks in evaluating players.

Hogan most recently served as the Director of College Scouting at Auburn for the 2025 season.

Prior to that, he was the Assistant General Manager for the New York Jets from 2019 until 2024. He also had a stint in Indianapolis as the Colts’ Vice President of Player Personnel and was previously with the Jets from 2015 until 2017 as the Senior Director of College Scouting.

Hogan began his NFL tenure with a longtime appointment with the Chicago Bears as an area and national scout from 2003 until 2015.

His scouting career started at the college level working at Notre Dame in recruiting and operations, and he was Urban Meyer’s Director of Football Operations in 2003 at Utah.

Hogan joins a department in Columbia that’s headed up by Director of Player Personnel and Recruiting Darren Uscher. His number two is Brian Bachman, who came to the Gamecocks via Oregon as the assistant DPP.

Jessica Jackson is Shane Beamer’s Director of On Campus Recruiting, with Alley Brokaw serving as her primary assistant.

College football veteran Clyde Wrenn also remains listed as the program’s Director of High School Relations.

Brandon Middleton and Sam Serbay were promoted in July of 2024 to the Director of Recruiting positions for defense and offense, respectively.