South Carolina resumes spring practice with busy week ahead

South Carolina football is back in action this week as the Gamecocks return to the practice fields following a brief hiatus for spring break.

South Carolina went through three practices two weeks ago to get acclimated and will now resume its final 12 practices of the spring over the next four weeks.

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It will be a busy week for coverage.

Gamecock fans will get to hear from both coordinators, Kendal Briles and Clayton White, on Monday afternoon.

Tuesday morning will hold the annual Pro Timing Day as 16 former South Carolina players are scheduled to work out for NFL scouts at the indoor facility. GamecockCentral will have complete coverage.

And on Wednesday, Carolina will hold its fourth practice of the spring, with the first three periods serving as a media viewing session. Players will speak later that day.

The Gamecocks will practice again on Thursday and Saturday. Both of those workouts are closed to the public and media.

This is also expected to be a big recruiting week in terms of top targets visiting, especially on Saturday, so keep an eye for news on that throughout the week.

Monday, March 16 – Offensive Coordinator Kendal Briles Press Conference, 12:15 pm; Defensive Coordinator Clayton White Press Conference, 12:30 pm

Tuesday, March 17 – Pro Timing Day – Jerri and Steve Spurrier Indoor Facility. Media will call will open at 8:30 am for the on-field portion of the workouts. Credentialed media should enter through the main lobby door on the south end of the facility.

Wednesday, March 18 – Practice #4, 9:30 am; Open to media for periods 1-3 beginning at approximately 9:38 am; Players’ press conference following practice (approximately noon)

Thursday, March 19 – Practice #5, 9:30 am – no media availability

Friday, March 20 – No practice – no media availability

Saturday, March 21 – Practice #6, 9:30 am – no media availability