South Carolina running back arrested
Gamecocks running back Sam Williams-Dixon was arrested on Saturday and charged with three counts of larcey/breaking into motor vehicles, three counts of criminal conspiracy, and one count of grand larceny with value of more than $2,000 but less than $10,000.
According to public records, Williams-Dixon was scheduled for a bond hearing on Sunday, with an initial appearance on the charges slated for August 28.
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The former Ohio State player transferred to South Carolina this offseason, where he went through winter workouts and spring football with the program. In two seasons in Columbus, Williams-Dixon tallied 10 rushes for 62 yards.
As of this publication, there was no official word from the University of South Carolina regarding Williams-Dixon’s status with the program.